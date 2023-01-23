Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Academy Training

Tralee Parnells launched their Academy season for 2023 with our U7s,U9s, u11s and U13s all togging out in the Kerry Sports Academy in MTU last Saturday afternoon, with the U7s and U9s on first from 3-4 and then our U11s and U13s on from 4-5. It was a mighty success with many enthusiastic boys & girls trying hurling for the first time. Led by their coaches the children worked through the stations while the laughter and joy of hurling during that hour was evident for all to witness. We hope to welcome more new players next week as all have promised to spread the word of the fun they had hurling with Tralee Parnell's.

Congratulations to this week's U7 player of the week Shane Óg Ó hÉalaithe, well done Shane.

The Academy will continue every Saturday 3-4pm (U7s & U9s) and 4-5pm (U11s & U13s) for the next 5 weeks in KSA - all new hurlers are welcome. Equipment will be supplied.

U11s

As well as having their first training session of the year on Saturday, our U11s had the honour of playing at halftime of the Kerry vs Limerick Munster Hurling League match in Austin Stacks Park last Sunday. They played 2 matches against St Brendans and definitely kept the large crowd very entertained with some great point scoring from both teams. Well done boys!

Operation Transformation

Our Operation Transformation program continues every Wednesday evening at 6pm in Cuman Iosaf for circuit training and every Sunday morning at 9am, meeting at the begining of the Tralee-Fenit Greenway opposite Dunnes Stores at Top Motor Parts. There is no charge to participate and new people always welcome. For the more energetic amongst us, the club is also encouraging people to participate in the Parkrun that takes place every Saturday morning at 9:30am in Tralee Town Park.

Every Step Counts

The every Steps Challenge got under way recently. We ask all members and friends of the club to join and help us hit that 4000 KM total to be in with a chance of winning a prize for the club. To register download the “My Life” app, go to “Challenges” and select “Munster GAA - Every Step Counts” and then select “Tralee Parnells Hurling & Camogie Club" If you have any trouble in signing up please contact Caroline on 085 7762896. Join our Operation Transformation group walk/run on Sunday Morning as a great way to clock up those steps and have a friendly chat along the way.

Club Social

After ten years of hard work and great success, Tralee Parnells are having our very first Annual Social at the Rose Hotel on Saturday 11th February 2023. This will hopefully be a glamorous and fun filled occasion where we can all celebrate all that has been done and enjoy a night of dining and dancing ‘til late. We hope that all parents and senior players will come along to support everything that is good about Tralee Parnells, and to dance the night away! Full details are appearing on the Club website and socia media. Tickets at €50 each can be purchased from our Committee Members in the Reception Area of the Rose Hotel between 7p.m. and 9p.m. every Thursday night between now and the Big Night.

All members, as well as non-members, are invited to attend. It is primarily an adult event, but as special presentations are being made to some underage players then members under the age of 18 are also invited to attend

Tickets are also available by contacting the organising committee at [email protected] or at 085 1355566.

National Club Draw

National Club Draw tickets are still available. There are some great prizes to be won including a new Dacia Duster car as the 1st prize. All proceeds will go towards the day to day running of the club. The draw will take place on March 15th. Tickets can be bought online at https://bit.ly/TPNCD2023 or by texting 085 1355566.

Well done to our Parnells Senior players Tadhg Brick and Morgan Madden that lined out for Kerry in the Munster Senior League match vs All Ireland Champions Limerick last Sunday in Austin Stacks Park.

Club PRO

At our recent AGM, the only role that wasn't filled was that of Hurling Public Relations Officer (PRO). This is a very important role in the club and one that would suit someone who is digitally capable, enjoys writing and is comfortable using Social Media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram). If anyone is interested, please contact Chairperson Stephen Buttimer or any member of the Executive. Support will be given from the outgoing PRO and from other members of the Executive.