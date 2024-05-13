Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Academy Training

Academy training for U7 to U11s boys and girls continues every Friday evening in Caherslee GAA grounds from 6pm. All newcomers are welcome to come along and give hurling and camogie a try. The club will provide hurleys and helmets. We now have a tea/coffee station on Friday evenings where parents can come and say hello and mingle while the boys and girls have some fun.

U13 Camogie

Tralee Parnells U13’s girls created a huge first impression in Causeway last Thursday night, narrowly defeated by a strong Causeway team. Huge potential and great resilience. Many thanks to Causeway for hosting the game and to Tommy Guerin for reffing.

U15 Feile Preparations

Both our U15 hurling and camogie teams have qualified to go to the National Féile na nGael competition which is being held this year in Wexford. This will require a huge club effort to fund both groups of players on their féile adventure. If any business owners are interested in sponsoring the teams to help alleviate the cost, please contact any member of the respective management teams.

U17 Hurling

Tralee Parnells Minor Co League kicked off last Sunday with a home game vs Lixnaw and came away with a great win: Tralee Parnells 4-14 Lixnaw 0-12

Cul Camp

The summer Cul Camps are open for booking at https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/. There are still a few places left for the Tralee Parnells camp on 12th to 16th August.

Senior Hurling

Our Senior hurlers were due to play Lixnaw last Friday evening but the game didn't go ahead. They play the last round of the Co League in Caherslee next Friday evening vs Ballyduff.

Our B team played St Brendans B in Caherslee last Wednesday evening in Round 4 of Div 2 Co League. After taking an early lead with a great goal by Sean Woulfe, a youthful St Brendans team gradually got back in to the game and ran out winners in the end on a scoreline of Tralee Parnells 2-10 St Brendans 4-19. Parnells are away to Causeway B next Wednesday at 7pm.

Kerry GAA Hurling Development

Kerry GAA and Hurling Development are delighted to announce and launch the Hurley and Helmet Scheme 2024.

Single Hurley(22" to 28") - €15.00

Single Helmet - €35.00

Hurley and Helmet - €50.00

This is fantastic value representing a saving of at least 50%. We have a tight schedule to process orders, so please note that the closing date is Friday 17th May at 11am Sharp. As the system is automated, we cannot accept any order after this point.

Your local GDC will liaise with your local club/school to have a collection date once all equipment arrives in the county.

Once you click the link, click on "buy tickets" where you can see your options. Hurley and helmet sizes are straightforward, helmet colour is 2 colours max. If you select a hurley only, type N/A in helmet colour to proceed.

Kerry U16 Camogie

Kerry U16s put in a fantastic second half performance and secured a valuable win against a strong Armagh side in Round 2 of the All Ireland Championship. Well done to our Parnells players who were all simply outstanding, Anna C, Caoilainn, Eimear, Jessica, Anna O, Orla, Georgia and Emma. Missing on the day Siofra Murphy. Congratulations to all the team and Managers - special mention to Lynda and Brian.

Congratulations

To Donnacha Buttimer, Parnells senior player, who was a member of the Churchill Scor Sinsir Quiz team that won the All-Ireland Final in Killarney last Saturday.

Thanks

To O' Connell's Pharmacy, St. Brendan's Park for sponsoring the medical kit for our Senior hurlers and their continued support of the club.

Co. Fair

Thanks also to all Parnells volunteers that helped out at the Kingdom County Fair last weekend.

Lotto

Last week's lotto numbers: 5, 7, 16, 18

Lucky dip winner: Katie Trant

Next draw 20th May

We thank all our players for your continued support