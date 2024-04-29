Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U11 Hurling

Well done to all the u11 boys who travelled to Ballyheigue for a very competitive & sporting game with the hosts last Saturday. Training continues every Tuesday at 6:30pm in Caherslee. All welcome!

U12 Camogie

The under 12 camogie squad have now returned to training. The girls train on Tuesday evenings in Caherslee from 6.30 to 7.30pm. New players born in 2012 and 2013 are welcome to come along and give camogie a try. Hurleys and Helmets are available to borrow from the club for any player who wants to try it out.

U16 Camogie / Pairc na Darach

Club history was made last Thursday evening when the first competitive game was played by Tralee Parnells in the Páirc na Darach pitch at Tralee Sports Complex.

Our U16’s ladies played Causeway in the first round of the County League coming away with a comprehensive win. Thanks to Causeway and John Ross for refereeing. Huge thanks to Mike Roger O Sullivan and all those involved getting Pairc na Darach pitch ready over the past number of Monday evenings for this historic event! Particular thanks must go to Ger Reidy, Paudie Sugrue, Philip Hanafin, Aidan Dunne, Dermot Reen, Tom O'Brien and David Brick for their efforts. Special mention also to Carmel Maloney, Seamus Cadogan and Stephen Buttimer and all those involved in making Pairc na Darach an integral part of Tralee Parnells future.

Academy Training

Academy training for U7s to U11s boys and girls continues every Friday evening in Caherslee GAA grounds from 6pm. All newcomers are welcome to come and give hurling and camogie a try. From Friday 3rd May, we hope to have a tea/coffee station where parents can come and say hello and mingle while the boys and girls are well looked after by our excellent coaches.

Cul Camp

The summer Cul Camps are open for booking at https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/. There are still a few places left for the Tralee Parnells camp 12th to 16th August.

Senior Hurling

It's been over a century since Tralee Parnells competed at the highest level in Kerry hurling, but our players are ready to do the jersey proud. On Monday 22nd April in Garveys Supervalu, the draw was made for the 2024 County Senior Hurling Championship. The club is really looking forward to taking on Lixnaw and Abbeydorney in the Senior Championship which starts in June.

On the field last Friday in Kilmoyley, our Seniors, short a number of regulars, were comprehensively beaten by the home team in Round 6 of the County Senior Hurling league. This Friday in Caherslee at 8pm, we welcome Causeway in Round 7.

Schools Camogie

Well done to our Parnells players who played with Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk in the Munster Junior B Cup Final last Thursday. They had a fantastic performance showing some unbelievable determination & drive to get to every single ball. St Brogans of Bandon were a very strong and older Junior team than Mounthawk and we hope they will come back next year to bring the Munster cup to Kerry!! Well done to Martina Lawless involved with developing Camogie in Kerry Schools.

Kerry Senior Hurling

Congratulations to the Kerry Hurlers, including Darragh Reen and Morgan Madden, on a great win over Down in Round 2 of the Joe McDonagh Cup in Tralee last Sunday and we wish them the best of luck against Laois in Tralee next Sunday.

Kerry Minor Hurling

Well done to Parnells players Cian Harris, Dan Maloney, Eoghan Costello and William Somers who lined out for Kerry vs Kildare last weekend in the final round of the Leinster Minor Championship. In what was a must win game, unfortunately Kerry were beaten by 2-15 to 1-15. All the boys got game time and performed excellently and did themselves and the club proud in the Kerry jersey.

Kerry U14 camogie

Well done to our Tralee Parnells players who played Cork last Saturday in an U14 Development game in Crotta. Unfortunately it wasn’t Kerry’s day but better days to come. Well done to Cork.

Kerry Senior Camogie

Well done to the Kerry ladies who beat Clare last Saturday and are now through to the Munster Final where they will face Cork.

Lotto

Lotto Draw Results from last Monday 22nd April: 15, 22, 26,28

No winner of the Jackpot.

Lucky dip winner of €25: Mike Roger O'Sullivan

Next draw Monday 6th May at 8pm with a Jackpot of €1000

Thanks to all players for their continued support.