Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Féile na nGael - Hurling

What a legendary showdown it was at Abbeydorney for the Kerry Hurling Under 15 Feile final between Tralee Parnells and Ballyheigue on Saturday evening. Playing in our second Div 1 Feile final in three years, our lads went into the game as slight favorites, having beaten Ballyheigue in the group stage. We got off to a flying start with an early goal, but we were soon under massive pressure from a talented Ballyheigue team. At halftime, we were trailing by a mere two points on a scoreline of 1-06 to 1-04 but did that dampen our spirits? Not a chance!

The first 15mins of the second half was a cagey affair with both teams exchanging scores. The tackling, effort and work rate from both teams was as fierce as you'd expect in a Feile final.

It was only in the final 15 minutes of the match that our boys truly found their form, mounting a spirited comeback that saw us seizing victory with a final score of 4-05 to Ballyheigue's 2-09. There was great excitement at the final whistle with players, coaches, parents, and supporters embracing on the pitch as Captain Daniel Spring lifted the trophy for the team.

Thanks to Abbeydorney allowing their fabulous pitch and facilities to be used for the game, well done to Mike Hennessy and his team of linesmen and umpires and finally to Ballyheigue who are sure to be devastated on the loss but can be proud of their performance on their effort on the day.

Hats off to our phenomenal players and the coaching team whose dedication and years of hard work have brought us this moment of glory. Up Parnells!

1. Ronan Brick 2. Sean Maunsell 3. Sean Sargent, 4. Sean Og O'Connor 5. Darragh Field 6. Danel Spring (C) 7. Adam O'Brien 8. Jacob Drzymala 9. Ben Litchfield 10. Andrew Redican 11. Luke Hanafin 12. Jayden Sugrue 13. Conor Lynch 14. David Cullinane 15. Danny Brick.

Subs: 16. Fionn Clancy 17. Eamon Kissane 18. Dylan Sheridan 19. Jack Lynch, 20. Max Allen 21. Ben Deegan 22. Haulie Cotter 23. Patrick Bailey 24. Conor Reidy

County Féile Skills - Camogie

The county Feile skills competition took place on Sunday evening at the Ardfert Community Centre. Congratulations to Jessica Leen and Orla Costello who represented in Tralee Parnells and especially to Orla as she finished third overall.

U9 Hurling

Our Under 9s had a great evening out in Crotta for their first u9 blitz of the year. There was some great hurling on display from all our young players. The boys had games against Crotta, Kilmoyley, Abbeydorney and Ballyduff with great fun had by all. Thank you to Crotta for hosting.

U11 Hurling

The Under 11s put on a great performance on Friday night in Caherslee against Causeway. It was a really competitive game with some fantastic hurling skills on display. Well done boys. Thank you to Causeway for a really competitive game and Donnacha Buttimer for refereeing the match.

U12 Camogie

The under 12 camogie squad returned to training last week. The girls train on Tuesday evenings in Caherslee from 6.30 to 7.30pm. New players born in 2012 and 2013 are welcome to come along and give camogie a try. Hurleys and Helmets are available to borrow from the club for any player who wants to try it out.

U14 Camogie

Our U14 ladies had a great start to the Kerry League last Monday evening in a bitterly cold Ballyduff. They came away with a strong win after a great team performance where a number of our players took some lovely scores after great link play. Thanks to Ballyduff for a sporting game and providing the pitch and to referee John Ross. Well done to all the players tonight and Management team David Brick, Brian Shanahan and Aine Lambe

Cul Camp

The summer Cul Camps are open for booking at https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/. There are still a few places left for the Tralee Parnells camp 12th to 16th August.

Senior Hurling

Tralee Parnells took on St Brendans in round four of the County Hurling League last Friday evening in Caherslee. Parnells were first out of the blocks with a great score from play by John Sherman in the opening minute. Gearóid O’Doherty (Doc) had his first score soon after, a free, and Sherman added his second point but these were all cancelled out by St Brendans as the sides were level on three occasions. Doc scored his second free and this was quickly followed by a great goal by full forward Cillian O’Riordain in the seventh minute. This gave Parnells a four point lead, but this only seemed to drive St Brendans on as they got the next six scores on the bounce. Oisin O’Brien steadied the ship for Parnells and two points in a row from centre forward Brian Lonergan and a point from Doc left the scores level at half time.

Half Time: Tralee Parnells 1-8 St Brendans 0-11

The second half was all one way traffic as St Brendans took over and Parnells seemed to run out of steam. St Brendans scored 1-7 without reply before Parnells added a free from Doc. Brendans added another six points with Sherman responding with the final point of the match.

Final Score: Tralee Parnells 1-10 St Brendans 1-24

Scorers for Parnells: C. O’ Riordain (1-0), G. O’Doherty (0-4, 0-3f) J. Sherman (0-3), B. Lonergan (0-2), O O’Brien (0-1)

1. R. Gilsenan 2. Andrew Morrissey 3. Enda O’Connor 4. Darragh Keane 5. Ruairí O’Sullivan 6. Tadhg Brick (Capt) 7. Martin Frawley 8. Eddie Sheehy 9. Tadhg Reen 10. John Sherman 11. Brian Lonergan 12. Oisín O’Brien 13.Gearoid O’Doherty 14. Cillian O’Riordain 15. Stephen Morrissey

Subs: Sean Woulfe for Eddie Sheehy; Dylan Cunningham for Stephen Morrissey

Kerry Hurling

Congratulations to Kerry Hurlers on a great win over Westmeath in the opening round of the Joe McDonagh Cup. The team will now face Down at home next weekend.

Sympathy

All at Tralee Parnells were saddened to hear of recent the death of Gerdie Murphy, Castleisland. Through Vincent Murphy Sports, Gerdie was a great supporter of Tralee Parnells and provided us with gear and equipment over the years. We offer our sincere condolences to all the Murphy family on their sad loss. May Gerdie Rest in Peace