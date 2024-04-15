Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U15 Hurling

After a titanic battle in Caherslee last Friday evening which saw our lads come from eight points down to win by three against a very gallant Lixnaw side, they have now qualified for the County Feile Division 1 Final. Well done to all involved and commiserations to a good Lixnaw team who played their hearts out. Final score Parnells 4-07 Lixnaw 2-10

The final will be played in Abbeydorney next Saturday evening at 6:45pm vs Ballyheigue. We encourage all members and supporters to come out and support our lads in what is only the second time the club has reached the County Division 1 Feile Final.

Kerry U16 Camogie

Well done to all our Tralee Parnells players - Georgia (injured), Siofra, Jessica, Caoilainn, Anna O, Emma, Anna C and Orla - who played with Kerry U16s in the Munster Shield Semi-Final in Caherslee last Saturday. Unfortunately it wasn’t Kerry’s day but the team put up a great battle against a strong Tipperary side. Best of luck to Tipperary in the final.

Senior Hurling

Our Seniors played away to Crotta in Round 4 of the County Hurling League last Friday. Missing a number of regulars, including our Kerry panelists, Parnells were always going to be up against it against the reigning County Champions. Playing with the help of a strong wind in the first half, the home side built up a commanding half time lead, mainly due to the sharp shooting of Crotta's midfielders Shane Nolan and Barry O'Mahony. However, a much better second half performance by Parnells who used the elements to their advantage, while restricting Crotta to shooting from distance, put a more respectable look on the scoreboard. Final score: Tralee Parnells 0-15 Crotta 3-20.

The Seniors are at home to St Brendans in Caherslee next Friday at 6:30pm.

Junior Hurling

Tralee Parnells B team commence their Division 2 County League campaign away to Kenmare next Wednesday at 7pm.

Academy Training

Last Friday, thankfully the weather was on our side to allow some of our academy teams to return to Caherslee. Weather permitting, training will continue every Friday in Caherslee. Mentors will be in touch with the new training times.

Kerry Seniors

The club would like to wish the Kerry Senior Hurling team and Management and in particular Parnells players Darragh Reen and Morgan Madden the best of luck as they kick off their Joe McDonagh campaign away to Westmeath next Sunday.

Community Enhancement Programme

The club were delighted to be recently awarded a grant of €1,000 as part of Kerry County Council's Community Enhancement Programme. We would like to acknowledge the Department of Rural & Community Development, the Community Enhancement Programme 2021, as well as Kerry County Council for their funding.