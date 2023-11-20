Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie club weekly notes

The club AGM took place last Friday night at the Meadowlands Hotel. Proceedings got under way with a welcome to all from Chairperson Stephen Buttimer which was followed by the year end report from Club Treasurer Ger O'Connell. Ger outlined the major sources of income for the year and on the expenditure side, highlighted the money invested in the Club's new juvenile home ground at Pairc na Darach. This was followed by a report from the PRO who outlined the busy year both on and off the pitch. The registrars report was next where membership numbers for the year were presented. Next up was the club secretary Ger Donnellan where Ger outlined some of the highlights of the year in Hurling and Camogie at both juvenile and senior ranks. The Secretary offered sympathies on behalf of the Club, to all officers, players, members and friends who have suffered bereavements during the year. Ger thanked his fellow officers that he worked with during the year and announced that he will be stepping down from his position.

Next up were our Chairpersons, where Aine Lamb outlined some of the high points on the Camogie side of the house including the All Ireland Feile winning Camogie team as well as the U14s winning the Division one County League. Stephen Buttimer followed where he outlined some high points on and off the pitch during the year. This included our senior hurlers winning the Division 2 Final in May who then went on to win the Corn Antóin Uí Murchú to gain the title of County Intermediate Champions. Stephen when on to mention some off field highlights including the use of the towns first Ball Wall at Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn and the opening of our juvenile pitch at Pairc na Darach beside the Sports Complex as well as a Golf Classic fundraiser. In conclusion, our Chairperson outlined the need for help with activities both on and off the pitch. With quite a number of the club's volunteers involved for many years the need for new faces to help share the workload is now more important than ever.

The following officers were elected for 2024:

President: Rory Kerins

Chairperson (Hurling) - Stephen Buttimer

Vice Chairperson/Chairperson (Camogie)- Lynda Murphy Harris/Aine Culloty

Secretary (Camogie) - Claire Salmon

Treasurer - Ger O’Connell

Vice-Treasurer - Paudie Sugrue

PRO (hurling) - David Brick

PRO (Camogie) - Suzanne Chute

Registrars - Grainne Joy and Kieran Fitzgerald

County Board Delegate & North Kerry Board Delegate - Dermot Reen

Camogie County Board Delegate - Sinead Curtin

Childrens Officer - Agnes Sheehy

Culture & Irish Language Officer - Damien Kissane

A number of positions were not filled on the night including: Development and Facilities Officer, Health and Wellbeing Officer, Hurling Secretary, Juvenile Hurling Secretary, Coaching Officer and a second Childrens Officer. If anybody is interested in finding out more about these open positions they should contact the club Secretary ([email protected]@gaa.ie) or any member of the club Executive. The full reports from all officers and team mangers will be available on the club website in the coming weeks.

The final item on the agenda was the ratification of the proposal that the registration fees will remain unchanged for 2024.