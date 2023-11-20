Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie club weekly notes

AGM
The club AGM took place last Friday night at the Meadowlands Hotel. Proceedings got under way with a welcome to all from Chairperson Stephen Buttimer which was followed by the year end report from Club Treasurer Ger O'Connell. Ger outlined the major sources of income for the year and on the expenditure side, highlighted the money invested in the Club's new juvenile home ground at Pairc na Darach. This was followed by a report from the PRO who outlined the busy year both on and off the pitch. The registrars report was next where membership numbers for the year were presented. Next up was the club secretary Ger Donnellan where Ger outlined some of the highlights of the year in Hurling and Camogie at both juvenile and senior ranks. The Secretary offered sympathies on behalf of the Club, to all officers, players, members and friends who have suffered bereavements during the year. Ger thanked his fellow officers that he worked with during the year and announced that he will be stepping down from his position.
Next up were our Chairpersons, where Aine Lamb outlined some of the high points on the Camogie side of the house including the All Ireland Feile winning Camogie team as well as the U14s winning the Division one County League. Stephen Buttimer followed where he outlined some high points on and off the pitch during the year. This included our senior hurlers winning the Division 2 Final in May who then went on to win the Corn Antóin Uí Murchú to gain the title of County Intermediate Champions. Stephen when on to mention some off field highlights including the use of the towns first Ball Wall at Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn and the opening of our juvenile pitch at Pairc na Darach beside the Sports Complex as well as a Golf Classic fundraiser. In conclusion, our Chairperson outlined the need for help with activities both on and off the pitch. With quite a number of the club's volunteers involved for many years the need for new faces to help share the workload is now more important than ever.
The following officers were elected for 2024:
President: Rory Kerins
Chairperson (Hurling) - Stephen Buttimer
Vice Chairperson/Chairperson (Camogie)- Lynda Murphy Harris/Aine Culloty
Secretary (Camogie) - Claire Salmon
Treasurer - Ger O’Connell
Vice-Treasurer - Paudie Sugrue
PRO (hurling) - David Brick
PRO (Camogie) - Suzanne Chute
Registrars - Grainne Joy and Kieran Fitzgerald
County Board Delegate & North Kerry Board Delegate - Dermot Reen
Camogie County Board Delegate - Sinead Curtin
Childrens Officer - Agnes Sheehy
Culture & Irish Language Officer - Damien Kissane
A number of positions were not filled on the night including: Development and Facilities Officer, Health and Wellbeing Officer, Hurling Secretary, Juvenile Hurling Secretary, Coaching Officer and a second Childrens Officer. If anybody is interested in finding out more about these open positions they should contact the club Secretary ([email protected]@gaa.ie) or any member of the club Executive. The full reports from all officers and team mangers will be available on the club website in the coming weeks.
The final item on the agenda was the ratification of the proposal that the registration fees will remain unchanged for 2024.
After the AGM there was a volunteer appreciation get-together where club volunteers enjoyed some finger food, drinks and a chat.
North Kerry Hurling
The North Kerry Under 21 Quarter finals where a combined Tralee Parnells and Kilmoyley squad play Lixnaw has been deferred to next Friday 24th November at 7:30pm in Caherslee. On Sunday 26th at 1pm the Parnells Junior Hurlers will play away to Lixnaw.
Physical Literacy Program
The clubs physical literacy program continues for a few more Tuesday evenings until the end of this month at the CBS Primary school. The boys and girls learn the FUNdamentals of movement skills such as running, throwing, catching and jumping led by coordinator and facilitator Kerry GDA Colm O'Brien. The programme is delivered by qualified Strength and Conditioning experts and is open to members and non-members with a cost of €5 per session. Tues 6:00-6:45 U7/U9 Hurling and U8/U10 Camogie - Fundamental Movement Skills (FMS) Tues 7:00-7:45 U11/13 Hurling and U12/U14 Camogie - FMS and injury prevention.
Winter Fitness Training
The club's “Ultimate GAA pre-season training program” continues on Monday nights at CBS The Green. Morgan Madden and Diarmuid Brennan have organised this program for these off-season months. Participants will attend two sessions a week on a Monday and Thursday either 6 to 7pm or 7 to 8pm. Sessions will be limited in numbers to achieve targets. The program will cost €200 per person for the 12 weeks (24 sessions working out at €16 a week, €8 a session). This includes a fitness test pre and post to assess strength, power, speed, and acceleration. This program will be open to both Hurling and Camogie so sessions will be mixed. If you have any questions and are interested please contact Diarmuid Brennan directly on 086 369 3131. This is a great opportunity for players that are committed to improving their fitness over the winter months.