Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

A combined Tralee Parnells and Kilmoyley squad will play Lixnaw next Saturday 18th November in the Quarter finals of the North Kerry Under 21 Championship. Throw in will be at 2:30pm in Lixnaw.

AGM

The club AGM will take place this coming Friday 17th November at the Meadowlands Hotel at 7:30pm. All Senior members (playing & non-playing) are invited to attend and we would be delighted to see as many as possible in attendance.

The clubs physical literacy program continues for a few more Tuesday evenings until the end of the month at the CBS Primary school. The boys and girls learn the FUNdamentals of movement skills such as running, throwing, catching and jumping led by coordinator and facilitator Kerry GDA Colm O'Brien. The programme is delivered by qualified Strength and Conditioning experts and is open to members and non-members with a cost of €5 per session. Tues 6:00-6:45 U7/U9 Hurling and U8/U10 Camogie - Fundamental Movement Skills (FMS) Tues 7:00-7:45 U11/13 Hurling and U12/U14 Camogie - FMS and injury prevention.

Winter Fitness Training

The club's “Ultimate GAA pre-season training program” started on Monday night of this week at CBS The Green. Morgan Madden and Diarmuid Brennan have organised this program for these off-season months. Participants will attend two sessions a week on a Monday and Thursday either 6 to 7pm or 7 to 8pm. Sessions will be limited in numbers to achieve targets. The program will cost €200 per person for the 12 weeks (24 sessions working out at €16 a week, €8 a session). This includes a fitness test pre and post to assess strength, power, speed, and acceleration. This program will be open to both Hurling and Camogie so sessions will be mixed. If you have any questions and are interested please contact Diarmuid Brennan directly on 086 369 3131. This is a great opportunity for players that are committed to improving their fitness over the winter months.