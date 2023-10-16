Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U10 and U11 Hurling
Our U10s and U11s travelled to Clonlara on Saturday for the annual Jack Moriarty Tournament. The U10s played matches against Clonlara and Wolf Tones from Shannon while the U11s faced Clonlara, Broadford and Scariff Ogonnelloe. After some fantastic hurling and close matches our boys made it to the final for each group and after two cracking games came away with a win at both age groups. Well done to the boys and management.
Junior Hurling
Hard luck to our Junior hurlers who lost the South Kerry Junior Championship semi-final against Dr Crokes in Killarney last Friday night by a single point on a score line of Parnells 2-17 Crokes 5-9. The result was in the balance until the final whistle, with Crokes getting goals at crucial times. That was the final game of the season for the Juniors and the club would like to thank them and their Manager, Paul Daly, for their commitment during the year.
Attention now turns back to our Senior hurlers as they prepare for their Munster Junior Club Championship Quarterfinal vs Banner of Clare on Saturday 4th November at 1:30pm. In preparation they have a North Kerry Junior League Final vs Lixnaw (date tbd) and a South Kerry Senior Championship semi-final vs Dr Crokes on 28th October.
Physical Literacy Program
The clubs physical literacy program continued on Tuesday evening at the CBS Primary school with another great turn-out. The boys and girls learn the FUNdamentals of movement skills such as running, throwing, catching and jumping led by coordinator and facilitator Kerry GDA Colm O'Brien. The programme is delivered by qualified Strength and Conditioning experts and is open to members and non-members with a cost of €5 per session.
The program continues on Tuesday nights at the CBS Primary School, Tralee until mid November
Tues 6:00-6:45 U7/U9 Hurling and U8/U10 Camogie - Fundamental Movement Skills (FMS)
Tues 7:00-7:45 U11/13 Hurling and U12/U14 Camogie - FMS and injury prevention.
Lotto
Congratulations to Natalie O Shea and Katie Trant who won €25 in the lucky dip in last Monday's lotto draw. Numbers drawn were 3, 12, 24, 27, there was no winner of the jackpot of €1500. The next draw takes place on Monday 23rd Oct. Our lotto draw takes place online every second Monday evening at 8pm. All proceeds go towards the day to day running of the club. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto. Thank you for your continued support, the Lotto Committee