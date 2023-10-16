Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Junior Hurling

Hard luck to our Junior hurlers who lost the South Kerry Junior Championship semi-final against Dr Crokes in Killarney last Friday night by a single point on a score line of Parnells 2-17 Crokes 5-9. The result was in the balance until the final whistle, with Crokes getting goals at crucial times. That was the final game of the season for the Juniors and the club would like to thank them and their Manager, Paul Daly, for their commitment during the year.

Attention now turns back to our Senior hurlers as they prepare for their Munster Junior Club Championship Quarterfinal vs Banner of Clare on Saturday 4th November at 1:30pm. In preparation they have a North Kerry Junior League Final vs Lixnaw (date tbd) and a South Kerry Senior Championship semi-final vs Dr Crokes on 28th October.

Physical Literacy Program