Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U14 Camogie
Congratulations to our u14 camogie team who are Div 1 County champions. It took until the second half of extra time to separate the sides in Ardfert last Monday evening, but our girls dug deep and came away with the well deserved win. These are a great group who have worked hard all season. They can now add a County title to their national Féile title from earlier in the season. Thanks to CillArd for a great game and to referee Seamus Mulvihill Comhghairdeas libh go leir.
U11 Hurling
Our U11s played St Brendans in Caherslee last Friday evening in a very entertaining match. Some great skills on display by both teams. Well done to all.
U16 Hurling
Our U16s got their North Kerry Championship campaign off to a winning start with a victory over Abbeydorney/Causeway in Causeway last Sunday morning.
U18 Hurling
Unfortunately, our U18 North Kerry Championship Final due to be played last Saturday was not played. We await a date for the re-fixture.
Junior Hurling
Our Junior hurlers play the South Kerry League Final vs Rathmore in Rathmore next Saturday afternoon. Please come along and support the lads.
Senior Hurling
Our Senior Hurlers are in action next Sunday in the North Kerry Junior League Final. Time and Venue to be confirmed.
Tralee Parnells Physical Literacy Program
The club is providing a fun physical literacy programme aimed at all boys and girls in the club. The focus is to provide the children with an opportunity to develop the fundamental movement skills such as running, throwing, catching and jumping. This programme will also look at introducing physical movement patterns & practices aimed at injury prevention in later years.
The programme is delivered by qualified Strength and Conditioning experts and is open to members and non-members with a cost of €25 for the 8 week programme or €5 per session.
It will be run in CBS Primary School, Clounalour, Tralee from Tues Oct 3rd - Tues Nov 27th.
Tues 6:00-6:45 U7/U9 Hurling and U8/U10 Camogie - Fundamental Movement Skills (FMS)
Tues 7:00-7:45 U11/13 Hurling and U12/U14 Camogie - FMS and injury prevention.
Lotto
Congrats to Eileen Casey and Brian Shanahan who won €25 in the lucky dip in last Monday's lotto draw. Numbers drawn: 1, 2, 16, 22. Next draw: Monday 9th Oct. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com Thank you for your continued support.
Scór Sinsir
It’s Scór Sinsir time again! Anyone who would like to take part in Scór Sinsir must be 18 and over.
There are eight events/disciplines in Scór that cover all aspects of Irish culture:
Figure/Céilí Dancing
Solo Singing
Ballad Group
Recitation/Scéalaíocht
Nuachleas/Novelty Act
Instrumental Music
Set Dancing
Tráth na gCéist
The County Final is on Friday 13th October in Currow. Tráth na gCéist will take place in Currans on Wednesday 11th October
Please contact Cultural Officer, Damien Kissane if you would like to take part @ 0830486976