Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Tralee Parnells Physical Literacy Program

The club is providing a fun physical literacy programme aimed at all boys and girls in the club. The focus is to provide the children with an opportunity to develop the fundamental movement skills such as running, throwing, catching and jumping. This programme will also look at introducing physical movement patterns & practices aimed at injury prevention in later years.

The programme is delivered by qualified Strength and Conditioning experts and is open to members and non-members with a cost of €25 for the 8 week programme or €5 per session.

It will be run in CBS Primary School, Clounalour, Tralee from Tues Oct 3rd - Tues Nov 27th.

Tues 6:00-6:45 U7/U9 Hurling and U8/U10 Camogie - Fundamental Movement Skills (FMS)

Tues 7:00-7:45 U11/13 Hurling and U12/U14 Camogie - FMS and injury prevention.

Lotto

Congrats to Eileen Casey and Brian Shanahan who won €25 in the lucky dip in last Monday's lotto draw. Numbers drawn: 1, 2, 16, 22. Next draw: Monday 9th Oct. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com Thank you for your continued support.