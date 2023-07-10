Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes



U11 Boys

The u11s who played a go game match away against Abbeydorney last Monday evening. The boys put in a fantastic performance with a great display of skill and determination. Well done to all and thank you to Abbeydorney for hosting the match.

U16 Camogie

Our U16’s played Abbeykillix on Thursday evening in Caherslee. Fortunately, the weather held for most of the game and the girls came away with a comprehensive win. Many thanks to Abbeykillix and to referee Tommy Geurin. The girls now face Ballyduff in the final round of the league which takes place on Thursday July 13th. Well done to all.

Kerry U16s

Well done to our U16 players Abbie Canty, Rachel Sargent, Caoilainn Culloo and Anna Chute who lined out for Kerry at the weekend in the U16 All Ireland B Championship. They just lost out in a nail biting encounter against Carlow in the last round of the group games with a puck of the ball separating the sides in the end.

Minor Camogie

It was a tough start to the league for our young Minor Camogie team on Wednesday evening in Kilmoley as they faced a strong Cillard side. It was great to see some of our older players back on the night after the various exams. There is plenty of work to be done before the next fixture v Killarney at home on Tuesday July 18th. Well done to all the players and thank you to Cillard and referee Mike Hennessey.

Intermediate Hurling

On a wet and windy Friday evening in Caherslee, our hurlers got their Intermediate Championship campaign off to a winning start against Causeway. Parnells came out of the blocks very strong with a well worked goal that was clinically executed by Brian Lonergan and 3 minutes later, Brian had his second goal of the game with another excellent finish. The strong wind was a major factor in the game and Parnells made full use of it in the first half, slotting over some wonderful points. Some serious tenacity and workrate from the back restricted Causeway in scoring from play in the first half and heading in at the break, Parnells had a comprehensive lead 2-08 to 0-05.

Causeway started the second half brightly with two excellent long range points but a pin point accurate puck out from Pip found Brian Lonergan who put Shane Healy through for another clinical finish to the back of the net. This was followed by two quick points from Doc and Darragh Reen which really stifled the Causeway comeback. Parnells dominated for the remainder of the game and scored some wonderful team and individual scores. Along with the massive workrate and turnovers from our backs being the launch pad for a lot of these scores, the game saw Parnells run out 3-20 to 0-07 winners. The lads will now face Kilmoyley away in the quarter finals next weekend. Details to be announced during the week.

Tralee Parnells Golf Classic

The club is running its inaugural golf classic on Friday July 21st in Beaufort Golf Club. All funds raised will go to completing works on our new Academy pitch in Pairc na Darach in Oakpark. In 2022, Tralee Parnells was granted a 13 year licence for the use of the GAA pitch, Pairc na Darach, at the Tralee Sports Complex in Oakpark for their Academy players. In order to upgrade the pitch at Pairc na Darach to make it suitable for playing hurling and camogie, substantial investment is required – over €30,000, of which a substantial amount has already been invested by the club. New ball-stops have been erected, nets on the goalposts have been replaced, landscaping has been carried out and the pitch has been sanded, juvenile goalposts have been purchased. Some final groundwork is required so the young hurlers and camogie players can display their skills on a top quality playing surface in a safe environment. The club hopes to have the facility ready for their Academy by July or early August.

Entry fee for a Team of 4 in the golf classic is €200. There are also tee and green sponsorship opportunities available, as well as sponsorship of prizes. Please contact Agnes at 087-8377969 or any member of the Committee for further information.

The club is asking local businesses, parents and supporters of the club to come on board to make this fundraiser a success and to provide the best playing facilities for our young hurlers and camogie players.

Tralee Parnells Hurling & Camogie Summer Camp

Congratulations to our Club Lotto lucky dip winners Gerard O Connell and Martina Ryan in the draw that took place last Monday evening. There was no winner of the €1500 jackpot. Numbers drawn were: 8, 16, 18, 21. The next draw will take place on 17th July. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto