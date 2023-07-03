Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U11 Boys

Our under 11 boys had a busy week as they travelled to Rathmore to play in the South Kerry League on Tuesday evening. The boys put in a great performance as they fought for every ball. They then took part in an U12 blitz on Saturday morning in Caherslee. This was a big step up for our U11s but they took it in your stride. Well done to all.

U8 and U10 Girls

Our under 8 and under 10 girls enjoyed go games against Abbeykilix on Wednesday evening in a sunny Caherslee. Great Camogie was played by all teams involved with a lot of skill on display. Thank you to Abbeykilix for making the trip into Tralee.

U16 Girls

Our U16’s faced a strong Sliabh Luchra team in round five of the County league in Cordal GAA on Wednesday evening. After a slow start, our players found their rhythm in the second half to come away with a win. Many thanks to Sliabh Luchra for a tough challenge and to referee Tommy Geurin. The girls will play Abbeykillix in round six next Thursday July 6th in Caherslee at 6.30pm.

Tralee Parnells Golf Classic

The club is running its inaugural golf classic on Friday July 21st in Beaufort Golf Club. All funds raised will go to completing works on our new Academy pitch in Pairc na Darach in Oakpark.

In 2022, Tralee Parnells was granted a 13 year licence for the use of the GAA pitch, Pairc na Darach, at the Tralee Sports Complex in Oakpark for their Academy players. In order to upgrade the pitch at Pairc na Darach to make it suitable for playing hurling and camogie, substantial investment is required – over €30,000, of which a substantial amount has already been invested by the club. New ball-stops have been erected, nets on the goalposts have been replaced, landscaping has been carried out and the pitch has been sanded, juvenile goalposts have been purchased. Some final groundwork is required so the young hurlers and camogie players can display their skills on a top quality playing surface in a safe environment. The club hopes to have the facility ready for their Academy by July or early August.

Entry fee for a Team of 4 in the golf classic is €200. There are also tee and green sponsorship opportunities available, as well as sponsorship of prizes. Please contact Agnes at 087-8377969 or any member of the Committee for further information.

The club is asking local businesses, parents and supporters of the club to come on board to make this fundraiser a success and to provide the best playing facilities for our young hurlers and camogie players.

Tralee Parnells Hurling & Camogie Summer Camp

Our Hurling and Camogie Summer camp takes place on Monday 24th to Thursday 27th of July. The cost is €50 per child for the 4 days and there are family discounts and daily rates available.

To book your Childs place, go to https://shorturl.at/nAMS4

Club Lotto

Our lotto draw takes place Monday evening of this week and will have a jackpot of €1500.