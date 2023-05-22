Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U7 Hurling

Tralee Parnell's Under 7's travelled to Ballyheigue last Thursday evening for a blitz - our boys played very and did us proud as always. Both Parnells teams played 3 matches each as they faced Ballyheigue, Ballyduff, Causeway & Crotta- the practice they are putting in is certainly paying off. Thank you to Ballyheigue for hosting and for the refreshments for the players afterwards, much appreciated. Congratulations to our players of the week for the match Mattie Quill & Aidan Kelly, well done boys.

U9 Hurling

Tralee Parnells U9s were in Causeway last Tuesday evening where they played Ballyduff, Ballyheigue and St Brendans. We had a great turnout and all the boys brought the skills they had been practicing at the ball wall to the field. The boys also welcomed a new teammate, Ruairí, all the way from Ventry. After 4 closely fought matches, the boys received some well deserved treats. Thanks to Causeway for organising the blitz. Training has now moved to grass and continues on Tuesdays and Fridays in Caherslee at 6:30pm. Bring a friend!

U13 Hurling

Our u13’s had their second game of the north kerry championship last Tuesday night in Caherslee. The boys played very well and displayed great heart and determination pushing a very skilful causeway all the way. Final score 2:9 to 0:7. Lots to build on and great to see their development as young boys.

Kerry Hurling Academy Development Squad

Kerry U14, U15 and U16 hurling development squads were all in action last Saturday.

The U14s travelled to Carlow and won games against Carlow and Wicklow. Well done to Tralee Parnells players Jayden Sugrue, Ronan Brick, Sean Sargent, Luke Hanafin, Daniel Spring, Daragh Field, Jacob Drzymala who were all members of the squad.

Kerry U15s travelled to Tipperary town to play Tipperary.

Kerry U16s played Kildare in Crotta and emerged victorious. Well done to Parnells players Will Somers, Cian Harris and Tomás O’Connell who were on the panel.

Schools Camogie

Congratulations to Parnells players Aobhín O'Sullivan, Bianka Qatja, Jessica Leen, Emma Gaynor, Orla Leahy, Grainne Diggin, Abbey Crowley, Orna O'Dowd & Rachel Sargent who were part of the Mercy Mounthawk schools team who won the Cork Colleges Shield in Mallow GAA Sports Complex last Tuesday.

Kerry U16 Camogie

Kerry U16’s came up short last Sunday in Killarney against a very strong Roscommon side in Round 2 of the Championship. Well done to all our Tralee Parnells players - it was a great game of Camogie.

Kerry Senior Camogie

Well done to Ciara Maloney and Katie Dwyer who were part of the Kerry team that played in the Munster Intermediate Camogie Final in Ennis last Sunday.

Senior Hurling

Our Senior hurlers play their final County League game at home vs Causeway B on Wednesday at 7pm. Victory will ensure progression to the knockout stages of the league so please come along and support the team.

Table Quiz

The club will hold a Table Quiz on Friday 26th of May at the Na Gaeil clubhouse at 8pm. All money raised will go toward sending our U15 Camogie squad to Roscommon in June for the Féile na nGael Camogie finals. A table of four will cost €40 and the quiz is open to young and old. Table numbers are limited. Contact David on +353 85 135 5566 to reserve a spot. There will be finger food and spot prizes on the night. All are welcome.

Registration

We still have some members who have not renewed their membership. This is now well overdue for payment. We ask all Coaches, volunteers and players who have not yet registered to do so as soon as possible. If there are any issues contact either of our registrars Kieran 086 283 5906 or Grainne 087 288 1149

This year we are using the official GAA application Foireann which has specifically been designed for GAA clubs. Registration is required under GAA rules to ensure that all players are covered by insurance. The fees remain the same as last year. To register login at https://www.foireann.ie/ or via the Google/Apple app.