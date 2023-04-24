Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U15 Féile Camogie

There was heartbreak for our under 15 Feile camogie panel who lost the Div 1 Final last Monday evening in Ardfert to Cillard. After defeating Ballyduff in the semi-final the girls knew a place in the National Feile competition was secured. The celebrations were cut short however so the panel could focus on the final over close rivals Cillard. Having defeated Cillard earlier in the competition but with a number of players returning to both squads this was always going to be a different game.

Parnells started the game well and opened the scoring with a goal but also failed to take a number of chances. At half-time, it was just the solitary goal that separated the sides. However, in the second half, Cillard started the better and slowly found their way into the game and took their chances, scoring a goal of their own from a free which dropped short and followed this up with 3 points. With only a few minutes to go and a goal down our girls pushed up the pitch for an equalising score. It wasn’t to be as Cillard’s defence stood firm and they saw out a deserved win. Congratulations to Cillard on their win. Final Score: Tralee Parnells 1-0 Cillard 1-3.

Our players can be so proud of their Feile campaign where a total of 26 players contributed on the field. We now look forward to National Feile na Gaeil on the 24th June.

U16 Camogie

There was a great turnout at Caherslee last Sunday morning for ladies U16/minor/senior Camogie training! It was great to welcome back our very own League Champions, Katie and Ciara! Well done to all that trained and a big thanks to coaches John Joe and Conor for a great session! Training continues on Wednesdays 6-7pm and Sundays 12.30-1.45pm at Caherslee. New members always welcome, spread the word! The team plays the 1st round of the County League in Caherslee next Thursday evening at 6:30pm in Caherslee.

Schools Camogie

Congratulations to Mercy Mounthawk and to Parnells players Maeve Trant, Orla Leahy, Jessica McGibney, Rachel Sargent, Grainne Diggin, Caoilinn Culloo, Aobhín O'Sullivan, Jessica Leen, Emma Gaynor & Abbey Crowley on a great victory in Ballyvourney recently. They defeated St Brogans of Bandon in the semi-final of the U16 1/2 C Cup and go forward to the final in the coming weeks! This is a first for Mercy Mounthawk so a very exciting final lies ahead!

Schools Camogie Blitz

On a sunny afternoon last Thursday, Caherslee GAA grounds in Tralee was abuzz with excitement as Mercy Mounthawk Secondary School successfully hosted its 2nd Annual 'Kerry Group' Schools Camogie Blitz. The event saw seven secondary schools from around Kerry come together for a day of competitive yet enjoyable camogie matches.

A total of 12 teams competed at the junior level, while 4 teams participated at the senior level. The schools that took part included Mercy Mounthawk Secondary School, Presentation Secondary School Tralee, Gaelcholaiste Chiarrai, Presentation Secondary School Castleisland, Castleisland Community College, St. Joseph's Secondary School Ballybunion, and Causeway Comprehensive School.

The winners of the Senior Cup competition were Mercy Mounthawk Secondary School, while Presentation Secondary School Tralee emerged victorious in the Junior Cup competition. Causeway Comprehensive School claimed the title in the Junior Shield competition.

Congratulations to Parnells Players Orla Leahy, Grainne Diggin, Grainne Leahy & Maeve Trant who were part of the Mercy Mounthawk Senior Team who won the Senior Cup. Captain Grainne Leahy received the Senior Cup from Claire Salmon of Kerry Group and Secretary of Tralee Parnells Camogie.

Congrats to Parnells players Keelin Reidy, Anna Chute, Georgia Kennedy & Anna O'Sullivan who were members of the Pres Tralee team that won the Junior Cup. Captain Georgia Kennedy received the Cup from Claire Salmon

U11 Hurling

Well done to our U-11's who played Rathmore in the sunshine on Tuesday evening. Thanks to Rathmore for a competitive and skillful game of hurling. Thanks to everyone for making the journey

U9 Hurling

Well done to our U9s who competed in a blitz in Kilflynn last Monday evening. Parnells fielded 2 teams, both of whom showed real improvement as the matches progressed.

U7 Hurling

Our U7 hurlers put in a very strong performance last Saturday morning at their blitz in Ardfert. Our boys played 4 matches facing Ardfert, Causeway & Crotta and we couldn't be prouder of the level of skill displayed by these hurlers. They certainly represented their club with pride today, well done boys. Thank you to Ardfert for hosting, our parents & coaches and a special thanks to Parnell's youth referee Shauna Harris for referreeing and helping out today.

Congratulations to our players of the week for the blitz: Liam Brick & Éanna Sheehan, well done to you both.

Congratulations to last week's player of the week Conall Foley and this week's players of the week at training Sean O'Brien and Dara O'Carroll- well done to you all.

Senior Hurling

Our Senior hurlers got their Division 2 County League campaign off to a great start last Wednesday night in Caherslee with a win vs Ballyheigue B on a scoreline of Tralee Parnells 3-9 Ballyheigue B 1-13. Parnells were ahead at half-time by 2 points thanks in the main to goals by Doc (a free) and Morgan, with a well taken goal following a fine passage of play. Ballyheigue kept the pressure on in the second half and a scrambled goal by substitute Cillian O’Riordan (Massey) after 15 minutes gave Parnells the breathing space they needed and despite a couple of late points from Ballyheigue, Parnells held on for the win.

Team: Mark Ryall, Rory Reen, Timmy Kelliher, Luke Chester (0-1), Ruarí O’Sullivan (0-1f), Luke Barrett (Darragh Keane), Stephen Morrissey, Oisín O’Brien (Daire Keane), Morgan Madden (1-2), Gearóid O’Doherty (1-2, 1-1f) (Johnny Lowe), Darragh Maloney (0-1) (Dylan Cunningham), Barry Lyons, Andrew Morrissey, Ronan Gilsenan (0-1f), Niall Cassidy (0-1) (Cillian O’Riordan 1-0).

The lads are away to Kilgarvan next Wednesday evening at 7:30pm in Round 2.

Our Juniors have their first outing in Division 3 of the County League with a home match vs Duagh in Caherslee next Friday at 7pm.

Kerry Seniors

Congratulations to the Kerry Senior Hurling team and Tralee Parnells player Tadhg Brick on another win away to Kildare in the third round of the Joe McDonagh cup last weekend.

Registration

Registration for all members (players, managers, coaches, volunteers) is now overdue for payment.

This year we are using the official GAA application Foireann which has specifically been designed for GAA clubs. Registration is required under GAA rules to ensure that all players are covered by insurance. The fees remain the same as last year. We now also have a special offer available during registration where you can subscribe to the lotto for 6 or 12 months at a discounted rate, as well as Family Membership + Lotto or Non-Playing Adult + Lotto - again at a much discounted rate.

To register login at https://www.foireann.ie/ or via the Google/Apple app.

The fees for 2023:

Nursery U7 Boys and U8 Girls - €30

Juvenile (U8 to U18) - €70

Adult players- €110

Student (over 18) - €80

Non-playing adult/coach - €40

Family membership - €200 (3 or more juvenile players, and non-playing adults incl. coaches, all from the same family)

Many parents and players may already have a user account as the application used to be known as Return To Play and was used during Covid. For more details including some useful help information check-out the club Website https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie/membership/