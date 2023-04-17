Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U15 Féile Camogie

Our U15 girls completed their county Féile league fixtures on Easter Monday with wins over Sliabh Luachra and Causeway and finished off with a win against Ballyduff last Friday evening, thus completing their 100% record. The semi-finals and finals were fixed for last Monday in the ARC in Ardfert, with Parnells playing Ballyduff again in the Div 1 semi-final with the winners progressing to the final later in the evening.

U15 Hurling

Our U15 hurlers played Ballyduff in the County Semi-Final of Feile last Saturday night in Abbeydorney. After leading by 4 points at half-time, the boys put up strong resistance but Ballyduff emerged victorious on a scoreline of Ballyduff 2-12 Tralee Parnells 1-10 with a couple of late scores securing the win for Ballyduff.

Senior Hurling

Last week’s match in the North Kerry Intermediate Hurling League vs St Brendans was called off due to unavailability of pitches. The team begin their County League campaign with a home game against Ballyheigue B in Caherslee on Wednesday at 7pm. Our B team play St Brendans C in their first game in Division 3 of the County League also next week, date to be confirmed.

Scór na nÓg – Munster Final

Huge congratulations to our Trath na gCeist team who have qualified for the All Ireland Final in Killarney on 6th May. For second year in a row, they were pipped at the post by 1 point for the Munster title. Congrats to Brian, Karl, Aoife and Donnacha and best of luck in the All Ireland final.

Scór na bPaistí

Massive congratulations to all our Scór na bPáistí participants who took part in the Tralee District finals on Tuesday night last.

A special congratulations to our solo musician Andrew Redican who got through to the county finals along with our Instrumental group of Andrew Redican, Conor Reidy and Aoibheann Hennessy. County finals take place on April 29th.

Our quiz team will also participate as all quiz teams go straight to the final. Best of luck to all our finalists!

Kerry Camogie

The club would like to congratulate the Kerry Camogie team and Management and Tralee Parnells players Ciara Maloney and Katie Dwyer on winning the Division 2 National League Final in Croke Park last Sunday against Meath. This was a huge result for Kerry camogie and we look forward to seeing the team play in Division 1B of the National League next year.

Kerry Ladies Football

Congratulations to joint-managers Declan and Darragh and the Kerry Ladies on their fantastic win in Croke Park last Saturday when they won the Division 1 National League title playing some breathtaking football.

Kerry U20s

Well done to Tralee Parnells players Cillian Litchfield and Tadhg Reen who played with the Kerry U20 hurlers against Laois in the final round of the Leinster Championship last Saturday in Portlaoise.

Kerry Seniors

Congratulations to the Kerry Senior Hurling team and Tralee Parnells player Tadhg Brick on a great battling performance against Carlow in the second round of the Joe McDonagh cup last weekend.

Lotto

There was no winner of the €1,100 jackpot in last week’s Lotto draw. The numbers drawn were: 4, 9, 12, 19. Lucky dip winners were Claire Salmon & Brian Shanahan.

Next draw will take place on 24th April with a jackpot of €1200. Play at

https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto

Registration

Registration for all members (players, managers, coaches, volunteers) is now overdue for payment.

This year we are using the official GAA application Foireann which has specifically been designed for GAA clubs. Registration is required under GAA rules to ensure that all players are covered by insurance. The fees remain the same as last year. We now also have a special offer available during registration where you can subscribe to the lotto for 6 or 12 months at a discounted rate, as well as Family Membership + Lotto or Non-Playing Adult + Lotto - again at a much discounted rate.

To register login at

https://www.foireann.ie/ or via the Google/Apple app.

The fees for 2023:

Nursery U7 Boys and U8 Girls - €30

Juvenile (U8 to U18) - €70

Adult players- €110

Student (over 18) - €80

Non-playing adult/coach - €40

Family membership - €200 (3 or more juvenile players, and non-playing adults incl. coaches, all from the same family)

Many parents and players may already have a user account as the application used to be known as Return To Play and was used during Covid. For more details including some useful help information check-out the club Website

https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie/membership/