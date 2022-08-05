Advertisement
Tralee Man Scores For Shamrock Rovers In Europa League

Aug 5, 2022 09:08 By radiokerrysport
Tralee-man Gary O'Neill was among the scorers for Shamrock Rovers who were 3-1 winners at home to North Macedonian champions Shkupi in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie.

Graham Burke scored an early penalty at Tallaght Stadium with Dylan Watts also on target for the Hoops.

Elsewhere, St Patrick's Athletic defeated CSKA Sofia in the first leg of their Europa Conference League third round qualifier.

The Dublin side won 1-0 in Bulgaria after a positive performance.

Serge Atakayi with the goal in the 87th minute.

Sligo Rovers lost 5-1 away to Norway's Viking.

