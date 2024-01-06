Advertisement
Sport

Tralee Magic Knocked Out Of U18 National Cup

Jan 6, 2024 15:43 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Magic Knocked Out Of U18 National Cup
Share this article

Final score 82-71 to Brunell.

Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell emerged victorious with a final score of 82-72 against their formidable rivals, Tralee Magic.
The game was a nail-biter from start to finish, with Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell showcasing their dominance in the opening minutes with a 10 - 0 score after 90 secs.
The Magic however, never gave up. They kept their composure,fought back with a determined 0-8 run resulting in a tense tie score before half time.
Both teams displayed their shooting prowess, with Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell sinking an impressive 6 three-point shots, closely followed by Tralee Magic's 5 three-pointers.
The final period intensified the battle, with both teams leaving it all on the court. Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell managed to maintain their advantage ultimately securing an 82-72 victory.
Outstanding performers for Tralee Magic, were Anna O'Sullivan played 28.2 minutes, scored 19 points. Holly O'Brien played 37.1 minutes, scored 14 points. Sorcha Casey played 31.9 minutes, scored 13 points.
Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Saturday's Local Soccer Results & Fixtures
Advertisement
Action Packed Opening Day At Kerry Airport Basketball Cup Finals
6-Goal Kerry Cruise Past Limerick In McGrath Cup
Advertisement

Recommended

Saturday's Local Soccer Results & Fixtures
Action Packed Opening Day At Kerry Airport Basketball Cup Finals
Mobile and internet providers invited to address Kerry County Council to discuss coverage issues
Woman killed in Glenflesk crash named locally
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus