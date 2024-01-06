Tralee Magic Knocked Out Of U18 National Cup

Final score 82-71 to Brunell.

Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell emerged victorious with a final score of 82-72 against their formidable rivals, Tralee Magic.

The game was a nail-biter from start to finish, with Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell showcasing their dominance in the opening minutes with a 10 - 0 score after 90 secs.

The Magic however, never gave up. They kept their composure,fought back with a determined 0-8 run resulting in a tense tie score before half time.

Both teams displayed their shooting prowess, with Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell sinking an impressive 6 three-point shots, closely followed by Tralee Magic's 5 three-pointers.

The final period intensified the battle, with both teams leaving it all on the court. Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell managed to maintain their advantage ultimately securing an 82-72 victory.

Outstanding performers for Tralee Magic, were Anna O'Sullivan played 28.2 minutes, scored 19 points. Holly O'Brien played 37.1 minutes, scored 14 points. Sorcha Casey played 31.9 minutes, scored 13 points.