Thomas McEllistrim says he will weigh up options in coming days about political future

Independent candidate Thomas McEllistrim said he was pleased with the vote he received from the people of Tralee, and he would be weighing up his options in the coming days, about his political future.

It's after he just missed out on the final seat in the Tralee Local Electoral Area.

The former Fianna Fáil TD, who ran as an independent candidate in the local elections, received 1,245 votes.

Advertisement

A recount was requested by Thomas McEllistrim after 2am on Monday June 10th, following the distribution of Sam Locke's votes.

The recount was requested as just 7 votes separated himself and Fianna Fáil’s Anne O’Sullivan.

Following the recount, Fine Gael candidate Angie Baily was elected to seat 6 on count 14, with Anne O'Sullivan of Fianna Fáil was elected to the final seat (7) in the Tralee LEA, just six votes ahead of Thomas McEllistrim.

Advertisement

He said while it was hard to lose by just six votes, it's all part of the highs and lows of politics: