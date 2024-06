Three of this weekend’s Tailteann Cup quarter-finals will be played on Saturday.

The meeting of Down and Wicklow will throw-in at 4.30 in Newry on Saturday evening.

Half-an-hour later they’ll throw in at Markievicz Park where Sligo face Limerick.

Advertisement

And there’ll be a 6pm start at Brewster Park where Fermanagh take on Antrim.

The all-Leinster meeting of Kildare and Laois will be played on Sunday afternoon in Tullamore, with a 1.15 throw-in.