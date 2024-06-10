Advertisement
Indications Kerry MEP Seán Kelly will be elected to Ireland South constituency this evening

Jun 10, 2024 17:40 By radiokerrynews
Indications Kerry MEP Seán Kelly will be elected to Ireland South constituency this evening
It could be close to 7 o'clock before the first count for Ireland South is announced.

It’s almost certain Kerry MEP Seán Kelly will be the first to be elected this evening.

We may only see one candidate elected to the European Parliament this evening due to the sheer number of ballots to be counted.

If Seán Kelly gets more than the quota, which is expected to be around 110,000 votes on the first count, his votes will be counted again to see if transfers will be enough to elect Billy Kelleher.

It could be Wednesday before all five seats for Ireland South are filled.

