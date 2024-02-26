Tralee District Board weekly notes and fixtures

Tralee/St Brendan's Lee Strand Senior League Fixtures Round 2 and Round 3 Back Games. Kindly sponsored by Lee Strand Milk
Group A.
Sunday March 3rd
Ardfert v Kerins O’Rahilly's at 11:00am
Group B.
Friday March 1st
Na Gaeil v Ballymac at 7:30pm in Caherslee*
Saturday March 2nd
Austin Stacks v Churchill at 6:30pm
Rd 3 Result:
John Mitchels 3-8 v Ardfert 0-5
Kerins O’Rahillys v Saint Pats conceded by Saint Pats
Austin Stacks v Churchill postponed, no playable pitch.
Na Gaeil v Ballymac postponed, no playable pitch.
Tralee-Saint Brendan’s Kelliher’s Mills Under 13 League Fixtures. Kindly sponsored by Kelliher’s Mills.
Div 1 Fixtures.
Sunday March 3rd at 4:00pm.
Ballymac v Na Gaeil OFF Referee Kerins o Rahilly's
John Mitchels v Austin Stacks Referee Ballymac.
Div 2 Fixtures.
Sunday March 3rd at 4:00pm.
Churchill v Kerins o Rahilly's Referee Ardfert.
St Pat's v Ardfert Referee John Mitchels.
Div 3 Fixtures.
Sunday March 3rd at 4:00 pm.
Austin Stacks B v John Mitchels B Referee N Gaeil,
Ardfert B v Kerins o Rahilly's B Referee St Pat's
Na Gaeil B a bye.
Allianz Football League
Chiarraí v Tír Eoghain
Beir bua the players of the district as the Kerry Senior men play Tir Eoghain next Sunday March 3rd in Fitzgerld Stadium, Cill Airne.
Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 Rd 5
Ard Mhacha v Chiarraí
Beir bua to our senior ladies and players of the district as they play Armagh away Sunday March 3rd.
Masita GAA Post primary Schools Hogan Cup All Ireland semifinal Victory!
Comhghairdeas to Mercy Mounthawk and to the players of the district on their great win last Saturday v Naas CBS. They now play Omagh CBS in the All-Ireland Final.