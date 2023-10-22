Tralee Chess club beaten

Tralee Chess Club lost in their debut in a highly competitive Division 1 of the Munster Chess league.

They went down 3.5 to 1.5 to Ennis A.

German Fabian Walz won, Yunis Barudi of Ukraine drew. However his compatriot Oleksander Zakcadnyi,Croatian Mirko Kopic and 14 year old Tadhg Long from Listowel lost out after great battles.

Tralee Chess Club won their second match, on a 3.5 to 1.5 scoreline.

Fabian Walz,Yunis Barudi and Mirko Kopic were victorious. Tadhg Long drew and Oleksander Zakcadnyi was the unlucky loser.

Tralee's Division 3 side match was postponed.