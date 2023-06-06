Advertisement
Tottenham confirm Postecoglou

Jun 6, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrysport
Tottenham have confirmed the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach.

The Australian has signed a four-year deal with the Premier League club.

He leaves for London after two years in charge of Celtic.

Postecoglou guided the Glasgow club to a domestic treble on Saturday, after their win over Inverness in the Scottish Cup final.

His coaching staff at Tottenham will be confirmed in due course.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy says Postecoglou will bring a "positive mentality" and a "fast, attacking style of play"

