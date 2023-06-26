Advertisement
Top two meet tonight in Premier Division

Jun 26, 2023 07:06 By radiokerrysport
Top two meet tonight in Premier Division
The top two meet in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight as Shamrock Rovers host Derry City at Tallaght Stadium.

The Hoops possess a four point cushion over the Candystripes at the summit of the table.

Kick off is at 8pm.

Tonight's other game sees Dundalk welcome St Patrick's Athletic to Oriel Park for a 7.45 kick off.

Defender Kalidou Koulibaly has become the latest Chelsea player to move to Saudi Arabia.

He joins Al-Hilal for an undisclosed fee, following N'Golo Kante to the Gulf.

Koulibaly only spent a season at Stamford Bridge.

