Top 3 all victorious in Premier League midweek games

The top three in the Premier League table all won lastnight.

Everton suffered their sixth defeat in seven Premier League games last night - a 4-1 embarrassment at the hands of Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

Reds' striker Mo Salah scored twice to take his goal scoring tally to 19 in 19 games.

Leaders Chelsea pinched a 2-1 victory at Watford, while champions Manchester City were 2-1 winners at Aston Villa.

Bernarndo Silva scored a fantastic second for City in that victory.

Elsewhere, it ended West Ham 1 Brighton 1, Southampton 2 Leicester City 2, while Wolves and Burnley played out a scoreless draw.

Manchester United take on Arsenal in the Premier League tonight.

It's an 8.15 kick off at Old Trafford, with soon to be interim United boss Ralf Rangnick expected to watch from the stands.

Tottenham host Brentford in the other game in North London from 7.30.