TJ Reid named at full forward by Kilkenny

Apr 21, 2023 12:04 By radiokerrysport
Former hurler of the year TJ Reid has been named at full forward in the Kilkenny team for tomorrow's Leinster Championship round one game against Westmeath at Nowlan Park.

Billy Drennan is injured and not in the panel.

