TJ Reid named at full forward by Kilkenny

Former hurler of the year TJ Reid has been named at full forward in the Kilkenny team for tomorrow's Leinster Championship round one game against Westmeath at Nowlan Park.
Billy Drennan is injured and not in the panel.
