Tipperary's O'Dwyer named on the AFLW All Australian team

Tipperary's Orla O'Dwyer has been named on the AFLW All Australian team for 2022.
It's the first ever time an Irish AFLW Player has received the honour.
O'Dwyer plays for the Brisbane Lions.
