Advertisement
Sport

Tipperary hurling final going to a replay

Nov 15, 2021 07:11 By radiokerrysport
Tipperary hurling final going to a replay Tipperary hurling final going to a replay
Share this article

The Tipperary hurling final is going to a replay.

Yesterday's decider ended in a 2-17 to 23 points draw between Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore Castleiney.

In Clare, Ballyea beat Inagh Kilnamona 1-17 to 1-16 at Cusack Park.

Advertisement

Clann Eireann ended a 58-year wait to win the Armagh football title after a 2-12 to 0-16 win over Crossmaglen.

==

Galway GAA says the county's Senior Hurling Championship semi-final between Gort and St. Thomas' will now take place this coming weekend.

Advertisement

This is the second time the game has been rescheduled following a Covid outbreak in the Gort squad.

Clarinbridge await in the decider.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus