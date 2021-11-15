Tipperary hurling final going to a replay

The Tipperary hurling final is going to a replay.

Yesterday's decider ended in a 2-17 to 23 points draw between Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore Castleiney.

In Clare, Ballyea beat Inagh Kilnamona 1-17 to 1-16 at Cusack Park.

Clann Eireann ended a 58-year wait to win the Armagh football title after a 2-12 to 0-16 win over Crossmaglen.

Galway GAA says the county's Senior Hurling Championship semi-final between Gort and St. Thomas' will now take place this coming weekend.

This is the second time the game has been rescheduled following a Covid outbreak in the Gort squad.

Clarinbridge await in the decider.