Times confirmed for Ladies Football finals; Munster opponents now known

Throw-in times have been confirmed for the Bon Secours Ladies County Football Championship finals in Austin Stack Park, Tralee on Sunday.

The Senior decider between Southern Gaels and Finuge / St Senans will be at 4.

The Intermediate Final is at 2, Rathmore against Scartaglin.

In Munster the Kerry senior champions will have a semi-final at home to Waterford or Tipperary opposition on Sunday October 29th.

The senior runner-up will contest the plate, away to a Clare opponent in the last four on Sunday November 5th.

The Kerry Intermediate champions have a Munster 1/4 final at MIlltown-Malbay on Sunday October 15th.

In The Munster Junior Championship the Kerry winners must travel to Limerick or Waterford for a semi-final tie on Saturday October 21st.

Full Munster schedule

*Junior Quarter Finals*

Saturday the 14th of October

Limerick v Waterford

Tipperary V Cork

*Junior Semi-finals*

Saturday the 21st of October

Clare V winners Tipperary/Cork

Winners of Limerick/Waterford V KERRY

*Junior Final -* Saturday the 11th of November

*Intermediate Quarter Final* –Sunday the 15th of October

Waterford V Cork

Milltown/Malbay V KERRY

*Intermediate Semi-Finals –* Saturday the 28th of October

Tipperary V Winners Waterford/ Cork

Winners Clare/KERRY V Limerick

*Intermediate Final* – 12th of November

*Senior Quarter Final* - Sunday the 22nd of October

Waterford V Tipperary

*Senior Semi-Finals* - Sunday the 29th of October

KERRY V Winners Waterford/Tipperary

Clare V Cork

*Senior Final-* 12th of November

*Senior Plate Quarter Final

Senior plate is Kerry Senior Championship runner up

Sunday the 22nd of October

Waterford V Cork

*Senior Plate Semi-Finals –* Sunday the 5th of November

Tipperary V Winners Waterford/Cork

Clare V KERRY

*Senior Plate Final* - Saturday the 11th of November

Default time- 2pm