Times confirmed for Ladies Football finals; Munster opponents now known

Throw-in times have been confirmed for the Bon Secours Ladies County Football Championship finals in Austin Stack Park, Tralee on Sunday.
The Senior decider between Southern Gaels and Finuge / St Senans will be at 4.
The Intermediate Final is at 2, Rathmore against Scartaglin.
In Munster the Kerry senior champions will have a semi-final at home to Waterford or Tipperary opposition on Sunday October 29th.
The senior runner-up will contest the plate, away to a Clare opponent in the last four on Sunday November 5th.
The Kerry Intermediate champions have a Munster 1/4 final at MIlltown-Malbay on Sunday October 15th.
In The Munster Junior Championship the Kerry winners must travel to Limerick or Waterford for a semi-final tie on Saturday October 21st.
Full Munster schedule
*Junior Quarter Finals*
Saturday the 14th of October
Limerick v Waterford
Tipperary V Cork
*Junior Semi-finals*
Saturday the 21st of October
Clare V winners Tipperary/Cork
Winners of Limerick/Waterford V KERRY
*Junior Final -* Saturday the 11th of November
*Intermediate Quarter Final* –Sunday the 15th of October
Waterford V Cork
Milltown/Malbay V KERRY
*Intermediate Semi-Finals –* Saturday the 28th of October
Tipperary V Winners Waterford/ Cork
Winners Clare/KERRY V Limerick
*Intermediate Final* – 12th of November
*Senior Quarter Final* - Sunday the 22nd of October
Waterford V Tipperary
*Senior Semi-Finals* - Sunday the 29th of October
KERRY V Winners Waterford/Tipperary
Clare V Cork
*Senior Final-* 12th of November
*Senior Plate Quarter Final
Senior plate is Kerry Senior Championship runner up
Sunday the 22nd of October
Waterford V Cork
*Senior Plate Semi-Finals –* Sunday the 5th of November
Tipperary V Winners Waterford/Cork
Clare V KERRY
*Senior Plate Final* - Saturday the 11th of November
Default time- 2pm