Andy Murray is through to the second round of the Australian Open tennis.

He beat Italian 13th seed Matteo Berrettinni in a fifth-set tie-break to progress in Melbourne.

The five-time runner-up joins fellow Brit Dan Evans in the next round, after he got past Facundo Bagnis earlier.

Their match was briefly suspended due to extreme heat.

Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic plays his opening match of the tournament against Roberto Carballes Baena later this morning.