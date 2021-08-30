Tickets on public sale for Ireland match

The FAI has announced tickets have gone on public sale for the Republic of Ireland's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Serbia.

25,000 Ireland fans will allowed to attend the Azerbaijan game on Saturday and the Serbia qualifier tomorrow week.

It will be the first time there have been Irish fans for a home game under manager Stephen Kenny.

This Friday's game between Bohemians and Derry City in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division has been postponed due to international call-ups.

The fixture will be rescheduled in due course.