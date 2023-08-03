Advertisement
Sport

Thursday's Local Results and Fixtures

Aug 3, 2023 10:22 By radiokerrysport
Thursday's Local Results and Fixtures Thursday's Local Results and Fixtures
Share this article

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship

Group 1

Mid Kerry Board 2-14 East Kerry 2-13

Advertisement

Austin Stacks 3-15 West Kerry Board 0-8

Group 2

North Kerry 1-16 Laune Rangers 0-7

Advertisement

Group3

Kenmare Shamrocks 2-9 St Brendan's Board 0-10

=======================================

Advertisement

Sponsored By Kerry Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Centre
East kerry Junior League Final

Division 1.
Gneeveguilla 2-17 Rathmore 1-11

Division 2
Currow 2-12 Spa killarney-09

Advertisement

=========================================

Tralee/St Brendan's Board Junior Football League

John Mitchels B 2-10 v Ballymac B 2-12

Advertisement

---------------------------------------------
McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored u13 North Kerry League Fixtures

Group B
Thursday August 3rd 6.15pm
Ballyduff A v Listowel B

Thursday August 3rd 7.30pm
Moyvane v St.Senans.

North Kerry League

Round 7
Thursday 3rd August @ 7.30pm
Ballyduff B v Clounmacon
Knockanure v Finuge B
Tarbert B v Listowel Emmets C
Ballydonoghue B Bye

The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region football

Div 5 under 15's semi final
Ballymacelligott B 7-15 defeated Ardfert B 2-06

Under 13's Div 1.
Austin Stacks 5-04 were victorious over Ardfert 1-09

Under 13's Div. 4
Dingle 4-10 beat John Mitchels B 2-07
Churchill 2-09 won against St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig 1-05

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus