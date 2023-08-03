Thursday's Local Results and Fixtures

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship
Group 1
Mid Kerry Board 2-14 East Kerry 2-13
Austin Stacks 3-15 West Kerry Board 0-8
Group 2
North Kerry 1-16 Laune Rangers 0-7
Group3
Kenmare Shamrocks 2-9 St Brendan's Board 0-10
Sponsored By Kerry Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Centre
East kerry Junior League Final
Division 1.
Gneeveguilla 2-17 Rathmore 1-11
Division 2
Currow 2-12 Spa killarney-09
Tralee/St Brendan's Board Junior Football League
John Mitchels B 2-10 v Ballymac B 2-12
McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored u13 North Kerry League Fixtures
Group B
Thursday August 3rd 6.15pm
Ballyduff A v Listowel B
Thursday August 3rd 7.30pm
Moyvane v St.Senans.
North Kerry League
Round 7
Thursday 3rd August @ 7.30pm
Ballyduff B v Clounmacon
Knockanure v Finuge B
Tarbert B v Listowel Emmets C
Ballydonoghue B Bye
The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region football
Div 5 under 15's semi final
Ballymacelligott B 7-15 defeated Ardfert B 2-06
Under 13's Div 1.
Austin Stacks 5-04 were victorious over Ardfert 1-09
Under 13's Div. 4
Dingle 4-10 beat John Mitchels B 2-07
Churchill 2-09 won against St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig 1-05