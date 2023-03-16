Advertisement
Thursday local basketball fixtures & results

Mar 16, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Thursday local basketball fixtures & results
Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div 1:
Tralee Magic 20, St Brendans 0, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div 2:
Glenbeigh Falcons 69, St Josephs 50, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div 3:
TK Cougars 46, St Annes 44, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div 3:
St Annes 39, TK Vixens 64, ;

Today:

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Cup:
St Marys v Tralee Magic , at Castleisland Community Centre, 8:15pm ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 3 Group 1:
TK Cougars v Cobras , at Presentation Gym Killarney, 7:00pm ;

Kerry Airport U15 Boys:
TK Cougars v TK Bobcats, at Presentation Gym Killarney, 6:00pm ;

Kerry Airport U 14 Boys Div 2:
Tralee Magic v St Marys Red, at Mounthawk, 7:00pm ;

Kerry Airport U 14 Girls Div 2:
St Annes v Ballybunion Wildcats , at Farranfore Community Centre, 7:00pm ;
Rathmore Ravens v St Brendans , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 7:15pm ;

Kerry Airport U 12 Boys Div 1:
Rathmore Ravens v St Colmans Sparks, at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 8:15pm ;

Kerry Airport U 12 Girls Div 1:
Rathmore Ravens v St Pauls , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 6:15pm ;

