Throw In Time And Venue Confirmed For All-Tralee Final

Nov 25, 2021 09:11 By radiokerrysport
After two very impressive semi- finals the Throw-in time and venue have been confirmed for the Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship Final.

That match between Austin Stacks and Kerins O’Rahillys will take place on Sunday December 5th with a 3pm throw-in time. There will be a replay if required.

The semi-final between Stacks and St.Brendans board went right down to the wire and Stacks came away victorious after a last-gasp penalty by Donaghy to secure the win.

In the second semi-final Kerins O'Rahillys sealed the victory after coming from behind late in the second half to beat Dr.Crokes by a point. The game was littered with dangerous tackles, yellow, black and red cards.

After two very entertaining semi-finals, we look forward to the 5th of December to see what the final has to offer.

