The threat of expulsion from the National Hurling League for five counties has been taken off the table this afternoon.

The proposal would have seen Fermanagh, Cavan, Leitrim, Longford and Louth restricted to competing only in the Lory Meagher Cup in a deeply unpopular move.

However, the measure was withdrawn before today's vote of the Ard Chomhairle and the GAA now intend to pursue a development committee to work with the counties involved.