Sport

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea face tough test at Burnley

Nov 6, 2021 12:11 By radiokerrysport
Thomas Tuchel has warned his Chelsea players they face a tough battle when they take on Burnley at 3pm.

The leaders are seeking a fourth English top flight win in succession against a side who are currently in the relegation places.

But the Chelsea manager believes their opponents are better than the league table suggests.

Winless Norwich take on Brentford.

And two of the league’s in-form sides meet at Selhurst Park, with Crystal Palace facing Wolves.

Newcastle, who are believed to be closing in on the appointment of Eddie Howe, are at Brighton tonight.

