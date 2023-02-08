The Abbey Hotel Moonraker Forestry Rally 2023

Munster Car Club are delighted to announce preliminary details for the upcoming Moonraker Forest Rally, the rally will take place on Saturday the 15th of April. Main sponsors of the event once again are The Abbey Hotel Ballyvourney which will act as the Rally HQ. Hotel owners Michael and Mary Creedon have been long time sponsors of this event. Associate Sponsors for the event include Acesigns, Paul Browne Plant Hire & Civil Engineering and Dan Seaman Motors.

The Moonraker Rally is a long-time favourite with the forest competitor and this year the rally will once again offer superb fast flowing stages with technical sections to test competitors to the limit.

The format will be 4 stages run twice- that’s 60k of the best stages in the country low road mileage with centralised servicing in Udaras Na Gaeltachta Industrial Estate, Ballyvourney,

Stepping up as Clerk of The Course this year is long time forest rally competitor Emmet Cronin who will be ably assisted by Deputy Clerk of The Course Finbarr Hanratty and the team at Munster Car Club.

Speaking with Clerk Of The Course Emmet Cronin he said “I competed on this event for years and the stages are really good it’s a compact event and there is always a good atmosphere at the rally and in particular at the Abbey Hotel our title sponsor and Rally HQ for the weekend , I would also like to thank our associate sponsors and welcome Sligo Pallets to the event as the new Forest Championship sponsor and The South East Stages Rally Championship competitors for the first round of their championship , I have a great team here working with me at the Munster Car Club to make this a memorable rally, regs will be available shortly”.

Round 2 of Sligo Pallets Irish Forest Rally Championship 2023.

Round 2 Mijrs J1000 Series 2023.

Round 3 Mijrs J1600 & Jr2 2023.

Round 1 of the South East Stages Rally Championship 2023.