Ten Hag Says He's The Right Man For The Job

Apr 24, 2024 11:00 By radiokerrysport
Ten Hag Says He's The Right Man For The Job
Liverpool can go level on points with Arsenal tonight as they make the short trip across Stanley Park to play Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Manchester United welcome bottom side Sheffield United to Old Trafford.

boss Erik ten Hag's strongly defended his managerial record - as speculation rises about his future at the club.

He'd already said it was a "disgrace" to call their FA Cup semi-final win over Coventry "embarrassing", even though they needed penalties to beat the Championship side after going 3-nil up.

Ten Hag says he's proven he's the best man for the job.

Wolves take on Bournemouth.
And Newcastle go to Crystal Palace.

Last night, In the Championship, Leicester City edged closer to a top flight return last night by thrashing Southampton 5-nil.

