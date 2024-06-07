Advertisement
Teams named for provincial finals

Jun 7, 2024 12:50 By radiokerrysport
Teams named for provincial finals
Clare and Limerick have named their teams for Sunday's Munster Hurling Championship final.

Rory Hayes and David McInerney come in to the starting line-up for Clare, while Shane O'Brien starts in place of the injured Seamus Flanagan for Limerick.

Kilkenny have named Mikey Carey and John Donnelly in their team to face Dublin in tomorrow's Leinster Hurling Final despite concerns over their fitness, while Adrian Mullen starts for the first time since their provincial opener against Antrim in April.

Dublin boss Micheál Donoghue has made one change to his team, with Dara Purcell coming in at full forward.

