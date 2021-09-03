Advertisement
Taylor makes weight for Leeds fight

Sep 3, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrysport
Taylor makes weight for Leeds fight
Katie Taylor has made weight for tomorrow night’s fight with Jennifer Han.

The Bray fighter’s undisputed lightweight title will be on the line at Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

Sky Sports have denied dealing with Daniel Kinahan.

Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn claimed this week that Kinahan had been brokering fights with the broadcaster on behalf of fighters he’s advising.

Kinahan has no criminal convictions but was named in the High Court in 2018 as a senior figure in organised crime on an international scale.

Sky say Hearn’s comments are “untrue” adding that they only work with promoters.

