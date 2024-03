Tarbert Comprehensive School are the All Ireland Schools C Football Champions for 2024.

The North Kerry school needed extra-time to get the better of St Malachy's High School from Castlewellan, Co Down.

The final score was Tarbert 3-19 St Malachys 4-13.

Jason O'Connor reports

Afterwards, Jason spoke to the Tarbert Mentor Martin Stack and team captain Shaun Wren.