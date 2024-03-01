Tarbert All Final details confirmed

Match details have been confirmed for Tarbert Comprehensive's All Ireland Schools Senior C Football Final.
They're to take on St Malachy’s, Castlewellan, Down in Dr.Cullen Park, Carlow at 2 on Saturday 9th March.
