Shannon Sweeney has booked a European Championship quarter-final place.

She beat Russia’s Geliusa Galieva by unanimous decision in their light-flyweight preliminary round contest in Belgrade this evening.

Still to come, two-time European bronze medalist Michaela Walsh has a featherweight preliminary contest with Sthelyne Grosy of France.

And in the bantamweight prelims, Niamh Fay goes up against Russia’s Karina Tazabekova.