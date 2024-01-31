SuperValu Pairc Ui Chaoimh Confirmed

It's been confirmed that Páirc uí Chaoimh in Cork will be renamed SuperValu Páirc uí Chaoimh.

A statement released this morning announced the supermarket retailer as the name sponsor for the stadium as part of a 10 year partnership.

The deal will be finalised at a special meeting of delegates to the Cork County Board tomorrow.

Advertisement

It's believed the partnership could be worth up to €300,000 a year to Cork GAA.

Earlier this month it was reported that the stadium would be known as SuperValu Páirc, however that proposal was paused following backlash on Leeside.

Cork GAA CEO is Kevin O'Donovan: