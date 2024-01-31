Advertisement
Sport

SuperValu Pairc Ui Chaoimh Confirmed

Jan 31, 2024 10:34 By radiokerrysport
SuperValu Pairc Ui Chaoimh Confirmed
Share this article

It's been confirmed that Páirc uí Chaoimh in Cork will be renamed SuperValu Páirc uí Chaoimh.

A statement released this morning announced the supermarket retailer as the name sponsor for the stadium as part of a 10 year partnership.

The deal will be finalised at a special meeting of delegates to the Cork County Board tomorrow.

Advertisement

It's believed the partnership could be worth up to €300,000 a year to Cork GAA.

Earlier this month it was reported that the stadium would be known as SuperValu Páirc, however that proposal was paused following backlash on Leeside.

Cork GAA CEO is Kevin O'Donovan:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Wednesday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Advertisement
Arsenal Close The Gap As Luton Grab A Big Win
FAI Still Hopeful On Carsley
Advertisement

Recommended

40 people lost their lives on Kerry roads between 2019 and 2023
River Feale pontoon plans received 16 objections
Recruitment information evening on joining the Gardaí to be held in Listowel
Gardaí advising motorist to take alternative route following crash on N22 road
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus