Sunday Local GAA Results

Group B.
Mid Kerry Senior League - Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
Round 6
Laune Rangers A: 3-09 Keel 0-07
Milltown/Castlemaine 1-13 Laune Rangers B 0-05
Beaufort 0-10 Glenbeigh/Glencar 2-13
The sponsored Frank Doran Safeguard Security East Kerry Senior League
Division1 A
Listry 0-8 Gneevguilla 0-13 Gneeguilla
Division 2
Firies 1-08 (11)Fossa 0-09
County Senior Hurling League Round 2
Ballyheigue 1-12 V Kilmoyley 1-19
Crotta O'Neill's 2-20 Tralee Parnells 0-7
Abbeydorney 1-15 Ballyduff 0-8
Minor Football League Division 1
Laune Rangers 1-8 V Austin Stacks 0-4
Kenmare 1-14 V Kilcummin 1-1
Minor Football League Division 2A
Churchill 1-8 Firies 0-3
Minor Football League Division 2B
Ballyduff 3-8 Ballymacelligott 2-8
Minor Football League Division 4A
Castleisland Desmonds 2-6 An Ghaeltacht 0-5
Milltown/Castlemaine 4-5 Northern Gaels 0-9
Minor Football League Division 4B
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 2-10 Duagh 2-6
Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle 6-9 St Senan's 3-4
St Michael's-Foilmore 2-22 Killarney Legion 3-4
Minor Football League Division 6A
Knocknagoshel/Brosna 5-17 Fossa 0-2
Minor Football League Division 6B
Renard - St. Mary's 2-9 Tarbert 0-10
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 3-5 Gneeveguilla 2-6