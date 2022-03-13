Advertisement
Sport

Sunday Local GAA Results

Mar 13, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrysport
Sunday Local GAA Results
Tralee / St Bendan's Senior League sponsored by Lee Strand.

Group B.

Kerins O Rahilly's 1-7 V Na Gaeil 0-5
Mid Kerry Senior League - Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin

Round 6

Laune Rangers A: 3-09 Keel 0-07

Milltown/Castlemaine 1-13 Laune Rangers B 0-05

Beaufort 0-10 Glenbeigh/Glencar 2-13

The sponsored Frank Doran Safeguard Security East Kerry Senior League
Division1 A

Listry 0-8 Gneevguilla 0-13 Gneeguilla

Division 2
Firies 1-08 (11)Fossa 0-09

 

County Senior Hurling League Round 2

Ballyheigue 1-12 V Kilmoyley 1-19

Crotta O'Neill's 2-20 Tralee Parnells 0-7

Abbeydorney 1-15 Ballyduff 0-8

Minor Football League Division 1
 Laune Rangers 1-8 V Austin Stacks 0-4

Kenmare 1-14 V Kilcummin 1-1

Minor Football League Division 2A
Churchill 1-8 Firies 0-3

Minor Football League Division 2B
Ballyduff 3-8 Ballymacelligott 2-8

Minor Football League Division 4A
Castleisland Desmonds 2-6 An Ghaeltacht 0-5

Milltown/Castlemaine 4-5 Northern Gaels 0-9

Minor Football League Division 4B
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 2-10 Duagh 2-6

Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle 6-9 St Senan's 3-4

St Michael's-Foilmore 2-22 Killarney Legion 3-4

Minor Football League Division 6A
Knocknagoshel/Brosna 5-17 Fossa 0-2

Minor Football League Division 6B
Renard - St. Mary's 2-9 Tarbert 0-10

Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 3-5 Gneeveguilla 2-6

