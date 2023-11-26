Advertisement
Sport

Sunday Local GAA Results

Nov 26, 2023 16:12 By radiokerrynews
Sunday Local GAA Results
North Kerry Junior Hurling League Final
Lixnaw 1-16 Tralee Parnell’s 0-14

North Kerry Under 16 A Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Crotta O'Neill's 2 - 14 Tralee Parnell's 2 - 12

Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship 2023 for the Eamon O'Donoghue Cup Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion
St Senans 1-09 Tarbert 0-08
East Kerry Senior Championship Sponsored By Aquilla Club & Dr O'Donoghue Family for the Dr. O’Donoghue Cup.
Rathmore 0-11 Kilcummin 2-09

Tralee/St Brendan's Senior District Championship Semi-Final sponsored by Lee Strand.
Ardfert 0-09 Austin Stacks 0-13

