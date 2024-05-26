Advertisement
News

Nine Kerry schools take part in Junior Juries for KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards

May 26, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Nine Kerry schools take part in Junior Juries for KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards
NO FEE PIC PIC JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY Winners of the KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards 2024 unveiled at this year’s KPMG Children's Books Ireland Awards ceremony, held in partnership with International Literature Festival Dublin in Merrion Square today (22.05.24) Picture shows Authors Brian Conaghan, winner of The Honour Award for Fiction; Serena Molloy, winner of The Eilís Dillon Award and Allanah O’Donoghue, fifth class student from Patrick's Girls National School,Limerick, winner of the Reading Hero Award with classmates of Allanah's from Patrick's Girls National School Limerick. MORE INFO CONTACT Contact: Contact: Maedhbh Ní Chumhaill / Emma Walsh, Alice Public Relations, Email: [email protected] / Telephone 087-3474307 / 083-3839791
Share this article

Students from nine Kerry schools took part in Junior Juries for this year’s KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards.

This programme allows young people to shadow adult judges in reading, discussing, and assessing shortlisted books.

The judging panel read a record 158 titles from Irish-born or Ireland-based writers and illustrators this year.

Advertisement

Winners were announced at a ceremony in Dublin.

Schools in Kerry that participated in the Junior Juries programme included:

• Ballyfinane National School, Firies

Advertisement

• Cahir National School, Kenmare

• Cullina National School, Killarney

• Lissivigeen National School, Killarney

Advertisement

• Loughfouder National School, Tralee

• Mounthawk Montessori School & Busy Bees Nursery, Tralee

• Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra, Killarney

Advertisement

• Scoil Réalt Na Mara, Killorglin

• Spa National School, Tralee

Award-Winning Titles

Advertisement

• The KPMG Book of the Year Award – ‘Catfish Rolling’ by Clara Kumagai (Zephyr).

• The Honour Award for Fiction – ‘Treacle Town’ by Brian Conaghan (Andersen Press).

• The Honour Award for Illustration – ‘Three Tasks for a Dragon’ illustrated by PJ Lynch (Walker Books).

• The Eilís Dillon Award for best début children’s book– ‘Wider Than the Sea’ by Serena Molloy (Hodder Children’s Books).

• The Judges’ Special Award – ‘The Hare Shaped Hole,’ written by John Dougherty and illustrated by Thomas Docherty (Frances Lincoln Children's Books).

• The KPMG Junior Juries Award – ‘The Hare Shaped Hole,’ written by John Dougherty and illustrated by Thomas Docherty (Frances Lincoln Children's Books).

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Third catch-and-keep draw for Roughty River catchment announced
Advertisement
Over twenty council-owned rural cottages vacant across Kerry
No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth over €3 million
Advertisement

Recommended

Irish 1,000 Guineas won by Fallen Angel
Over twenty council-owned rural cottages vacant across Kerry
Third catch-and-keep draw for Roughty River catchment announced
No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth over €3 million
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus