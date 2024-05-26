Advertisement
Third catch-and-keep draw for Roughty River catchment announced

May 26, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Third catch-and-keep draw for Roughty River catchment announced
The third draw for anglers wishing to catch and keep salmon from Kerry’s Roughty River catchment will be held in June.

Inland Fisheries Ireland will issue a total of 64 brown tags to anglers with a valid rod licence throughout the 2024 angling season, via four lottery.

The third online draw will be held on the 12th June.

Anglers interested in entering the draw must enter the draw online before midnight, the 9th of June.

‘Brown tag’ regulations are in force on the river since the 15th March and will remain in place until the 30th September, when the salmon fishing season ends, to conserve stocks and avoid accidental over-harvesting.

Successful anglers who receive the tags, via the lottery system, place them on the fish - along with a blue tag as proof it was lawfully caught and may be retained for private use.

Anglers not allocated a brown tag are permitted to fish for salmon on a catch-and-release basis on the Roughty River catchment, where the salmon is returned safely to the same waterbody.

Anglers must use catch-and-release methods only, involving single or double barbless hooks; the use of worms as bait is not permitted.

Full application details are available by phoning IFI’s Macroom office on (026) 41221, or by emailing [email protected].

