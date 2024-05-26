Advertisement
Over twenty council-owned rural cottages vacant across Kerry

May 26, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae (Non-Party) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Kerry County Council owns over twenty vacant rural cottages across the county.

Three of theses are in the Killarney Municipal District and have been deemed uninhabitable.

That's according to information provided to Councillor Maura Healy-Rae at the recent Killarney MD meeting.

Council management says the three cottages are "in very poor condition" and "require significant works".

There are several difficulties which would prevent them being brought back into use, including rights of way, no access, no septic tanks, and no running water.

Members were told there is neither a realist way to resolve these "legacy issues", nor money to do so.

Instead, the cottages have "provisionally [been] identified for" sale.

Cllr Healy-Rae said "these types of developments were transformative in previous decades"; adding "we need to see more of this type of development"

