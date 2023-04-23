Advertisement
Sport

Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Apr 23, 2023 12:04 By radiokerrysport
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Results

Credit Union County Senior Football League Round 4

Division 6
Kerins O'Rahilly's 3-11 Beaufort 0-9

Fixtures
Credit Union County Senior Football Leagues Round 4 (The home team is named first and all throw-ins are at 2pm unless stated otherwise)

Division 1
Ballymacelligott take on Rathmore
Spa play Dingle
Gneeveguilla face Castleisland Desmonds
Kerins O'Rahilly's welcome Austin Stacks
Killarney Legion take on Dr. Crokes at 3pm.

Division 2
Firies play Listowel Emmets at 13:30
At 2 it's Beaufort against Templenoe
St Mary's versus An Ghaeltacht
Glenbeigh-Glencar play Currow
And at 3 it's Laune Rangers versus Na Gaeil

Division 3 all games are at 2.
Churchill versus Ardfert
Brosna play Skelligs Rangers
Fossa take on Reenard
Listry face Annascaul
Ballydonoghue meet Dromid Pearses
John Mitchels play Knocknagoshel

Division 4
Cromane play St Pat's Blennerville
Castlegregory versus Ballyduff
Cordal v Tarbert
Beale take on Dr. Crokes
Keel face St Senan's
Then at 3.30 it's St Michael's-Foilmore versus Sneem/Derrynane

Division 5 Group A
Laune Rangers versus Duagh is at 13:30
Then at 2 it's Finuge v Austin Stacks
Moyvane against Lispole

Division 5 Group B
Waterville Frank Caseys play Glenflesk
Scartaglin face Kilgarvan
Rathmore host Asdee

Division 6
Killarney Legion versus Kilcummin 12:30
St Michael's-Foilmore against Milltown/Castlemaine 12:30
Valentia Young Islanders versus Castleisland Desmonds at 2pm
Firies and Tuosist is at 3

