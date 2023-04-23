Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Results

Credit Union County Senior Football League Round 4

Division 6

Kerins O'Rahilly's 3-11 Beaufort 0-9

Fixtures

Credit Union County Senior Football Leagues Round 4 (The home team is named first and all throw-ins are at 2pm unless stated otherwise)

Division 1

Ballymacelligott take on Rathmore

Spa play Dingle

Gneeveguilla face Castleisland Desmonds

Kerins O'Rahilly's welcome Austin Stacks

Killarney Legion take on Dr. Crokes at 3pm.

Division 2

Firies play Listowel Emmets at 13:30

At 2 it's Beaufort against Templenoe

St Mary's versus An Ghaeltacht

Glenbeigh-Glencar play Currow

And at 3 it's Laune Rangers versus Na Gaeil

Division 3 all games are at 2.

Churchill versus Ardfert

Brosna play Skelligs Rangers

Fossa take on Reenard

Listry face Annascaul

Ballydonoghue meet Dromid Pearses

John Mitchels play Knocknagoshel

Division 4

Cromane play St Pat's Blennerville

Castlegregory versus Ballyduff

Cordal v Tarbert

Beale take on Dr. Crokes

Keel face St Senan's

Then at 3.30 it's St Michael's-Foilmore versus Sneem/Derrynane

Division 5 Group A

Laune Rangers versus Duagh is at 13:30

Then at 2 it's Finuge v Austin Stacks

Moyvane against Lispole

Division 5 Group B

Waterville Frank Caseys play Glenflesk

Scartaglin face Kilgarvan

Rathmore host Asdee

Division 6

Killarney Legion versus Kilcummin 12:30

St Michael's-Foilmore against Milltown/Castlemaine 12:30

Valentia Young Islanders versus Castleisland Desmonds at 2pm

Firies and Tuosist is at 3