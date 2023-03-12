Advertisement
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Mar 12, 2023 11:03 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
East Kerry Scor na nog
Sponsored By Killarney & Caheriveen Credit Unions

Solo: Glenflesk
Recitation: Glenflesk
Ballad: Glenflesk
Music: Glenflesk
Figure: Dr Crokes
Set: Spa
Overall: Glenflesk

Today:

County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
First named at home
Crotta O'Neill's V Causeway 12:30
Lixnaw V Kilmoyley G.A.A. 12:00

County Minor Football League
Division 6A
Knocknagoshel/Brosna V Gneeveguilla @ 4 in Brosna

East Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored By Frank Doran safeguard secuity.ie
Division 1 Final
@ Fitzgerald Stadium
Kilcummin V Dr Crokes @ 2

Mid Kerry Senior Football League Final
Sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
Laune Rangers A v Beaufort at 1 in Milltown
Must finish on the day

Tralee/St Brendan's Under 13 Football League

Div 1
Ardfert v John Mitchels @4
Na Gaeil v Austin Stacks @ 4:30

Div 2
St Pat's v Kerins O Rahilly's @1:15

Div 3
Kerins O Rahilly's B V Ardfert B @12
Na Gaeil B v Austin Stacks B @ 3:30
John Mitchels B V Ballymac B @ 4

